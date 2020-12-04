Congress

The House Approves Federal Decriminalization of Marijuana

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 1:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

By a vote of 228-164, the House of Representatives has passed a measure to decriminalize marijuana and move forward on erasing nonviolent federal marijuana convictions. Democrats consider it a step to decreasing the racial disparities in the justice system. The bill, which was introduced by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), now heads to the Senate. 

The bill, as reported by the New York Times, would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and authorize a 5 percent tax on marijuana that would fund community and small business grant programs to help those most impacted by the criminalization of marijuana.

The Times adds that the vote is historic, this being the first time a chamber of Congress has approved the decriminalization of marijuana. But they note the measure is "all but doomed" in the Senate.

Republicans fumed this week that Democrats were prioritizing this bill over COVID relief for Americans hardest hit by the pandemic. But thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's big mouth, we now know why

Most Popular