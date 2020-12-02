Gov. Noem Slams Another 'Misleading' Study About Her State's COVID Status

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has kept her state open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, in many cases allowing small businesses to survive. But while many South Dakotans may appreciate her efforts, critics around the country and in the media are painting her as dangerously foolish.

A CBS evening news report zeroed in on South Dakota and Indiana as the two states experiencing the highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita nationwide, warning that the hospitals are "strained" after chatting with health care workers who are both physically and mentally drained.