MSNBC

Andrea Mitchell Cancelled for Questioning the Biden Team's Transparency

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 01, 2020 9:45 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Andrea Mitchell Cancelled for Questioning the Biden Team's Transparency

Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Joe Biden sprained his ankle over the weekend playing with his dog Major. The press received little information about the fall or his trip to the hospital, save for a statement from Biden's doctor.

"Initial x-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell noticed that the Biden team delayed telling the press about the incident, and shared her complaint on air. Why was it not "until Sunday" that they heard about Biden's accident?

"It was also notable...he fell playing with his dog Major we're told on Saturday," she said. "It wasn't until Sunday that the White House pool knew that he was going somewhere. And then it turned out to be a doctor."

"They weren’t as forthcoming as you would hope they would be with the press pool that’s supposed to cover him," she said.

And boy did that outrage MSNBC viewers. They ripped her for her comments, comparing it to when Mitchell questioned Hillary Clinton's emails in 2016. Some even called for her resignation.

Mitchell is by no means a friend to conservatives. Just last week she said she welcomed a Biden administration because, in her words, they're not going to devolve into politics like the Trump White House did.

But that was then. Now she's cancelled.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Arizona Governor Explains Why He Certified Election Results
Katie Pavlich
John Cornyn Explains What Will Sink Biden's Nominees
Katie Pavlich
Former Dem Presidential Candidate Cheers SCOTUS Religious Freedom Ruling
Cortney O'Brien
Nope: Biden Picks Conspiracy Theorist to Lead Budget Team
Guy Benson
More Lockdown Hypocrisy: LA County Supervisor Dined Outside Hours After Voting to Ban Outdoor Dining
Julio Rosas
Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Propose COVID Relief Package as Negotiations Stall
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular