Andrea Mitchell Cancelled for Questioning the Biden Team's Transparency

Joe Biden sprained his ankle over the weekend playing with his dog Major. The press received little information about the fall or his trip to the hospital, save for a statement from Biden's doctor.

"Initial x-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell noticed that the Biden team delayed telling the press about the incident, and shared her complaint on air. Why was it not "until Sunday" that they heard about Biden's accident?

"It was also notable...he fell playing with his dog Major we're told on Saturday," she said. "It wasn't until Sunday that the White House pool knew that he was going somewhere. And then it turned out to be a doctor."

"They weren’t as forthcoming as you would hope they would be with the press pool that’s supposed to cover him," she said.

And boy did that outrage MSNBC viewers. They ripped her for her comments, comparing it to when Mitchell questioned Hillary Clinton's emails in 2016. Some even called for her resignation.

We haven't had an actual truthful physical report on tRump for 4 years, but Andrea Mitchell wants to bring up Joe Biden's ankle? They have footage of him at the doctor's office. When will MSNBC replace her and Chuck Todd? Really tuning out after this. — Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) November 30, 2020

Okay @mitchellreports You succeeded with all your sly snide reports about Hillary’s emails. No one is buying your disaffected smirking attacks on Biden’s integrity. @MSNBC get rid of her! — Little Washita (@LittleWashita) December 1, 2020

Mitchell is by no means a friend to conservatives. Just last week she said she welcomed a Biden administration because, in her words, they're not going to devolve into politics like the Trump White House did.

NBC's Andrea Mitchell cheers the Biden administration being "a big change" from the Trump team because they are "not going to be political" pic.twitter.com/rDDoioai47 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2020

But that was then. Now she's cancelled.