New York

Physician Reacts After Cuomo Halts Elective Surgeries in Upstate NY County

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced at his Monday press conference that elective surgeries will again been banned upstate in Erie County starting Friday, December 4 because the region "has the most critical" hospital situation in the state. It's part of his "winter" coronavirus plan.

"If the situation continues to get worse, we'll stop elective surgeries in other parts of the state also," he added.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist and Director of Breast Imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth, is among the physicians scratching their heads at Gov. Cuomo's logic.

In some cases, delaying elective procedures "caused deteriorations in health, worsened quality of life, increased disability and decreased work capability for patients," according to a study published in the British Journal of Surgery, as well as resulted in a negative impact on patients' mental health.

This is just one of the many decisions that can explain why so many New Yorkers have referred to him as the Grinch this holiday season.

Most Popular