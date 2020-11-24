New York

After Being Called Out, Cuomo Cancels His Thanksgiving Plans

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet  
After Being Called Out, Cuomo Cancels His Thanksgiving Plans

Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) loves his mother. We know that because he talked about her often in his daily coronavirus press briefings. But because he loves her he told us that he was staying away from her. To keep her safe. But plans must have changed because he invited her to have Thanksgiving dinner with him and two of his daughters. After he told the rest of New York to scale down their own holiday plans.

“Why don’t we really honor that this Thanksgiving?” Cuomo asked New Yorkers at the time. “And saying yes, we’re going to be alone physically but we are spiritually together celebrating in a way that is even deeper than just the proximate location of sitting next to someone.”

The backlash came fast. And he now has to call his mom to disinvite her.

By Monday evening, Mr. Cuomo had rethought his Thanksgiving plans. His office described Mr. Cuomo’s initial words as a well-meaning fib told — via the radio — to his mother, noting that had he couched his statement by saying “plans change.” The governor would no longer be having Thanksgiving dinner with his mother and two of his daughters.

"Given the current circumstances with Covid, he will have to work through Thanksgiving and will not be seeing them," said Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor. "Don’t tell his mom — she doesn’t know yet." (New York Times)

Cuomo is keeping good company with people like California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and other officials who are acting more like hypocrites than leaders.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Trump Has a Message For Those Who Think GSA Decision Means He's Conceding
Leah Barkoukis
Jaime Harrison Joins Georgia Fundraising Effort After Wasting Millions on Challenge to Lindsey Graham
Reagan McCarthy
Republican Rep Rises to 'Defend' Gov. Newsom for His COVID Behavior
Cortney O'Brien
LA County Supervisor Comes Out AGAINST Banning Sit-Down Dining at Restaurants
Julio Rosas
Sen. Feinstein to Step Down from Judiciary Committee After Backlash from Progressives
Reagan McCarthy

Giuliani Reveals Why the Trump Campaign Split With Sidney Powell
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular