After Being Called Out, Cuomo Cancels His Thanksgiving Plans

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) loves his mother. We know that because he talked about her often in his daily coronavirus press briefings. But because he loves her he told us that he was staying away from her. To keep her safe. But plans must have changed because he invited her to have Thanksgiving dinner with him and two of his daughters. After he told the rest of New York to scale down their own holiday plans.

.@NYGovCuomo is having his 89-year old mother and two daughters to Albany for Thanksgiving.



“The story is, my mom is going to come up and two of my girls. But the plans change."



He has spent the better half of two weeks telling New Yorkers to stay home for the holiday. — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) November 23, 2020

“Why don’t we really honor that this Thanksgiving?” Cuomo asked New Yorkers at the time. “And saying yes, we’re going to be alone physically but we are spiritually together celebrating in a way that is even deeper than just the proximate location of sitting next to someone.”

The backlash came fast. And he now has to call his mom to disinvite her.

By Monday evening, Mr. Cuomo had rethought his Thanksgiving plans. His office described Mr. Cuomo’s initial words as a well-meaning fib told — via the radio — to his mother, noting that had he couched his statement by saying “plans change.” The governor would no longer be having Thanksgiving dinner with his mother and two of his daughters. "Given the current circumstances with Covid, he will have to work through Thanksgiving and will not be seeing them," said Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor. "Don’t tell his mom — she doesn’t know yet." (New York Times)

Cuomo is keeping good company with people like California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and other officials who are acting more like hypocrites than leaders.