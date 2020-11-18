Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Cuomo Now Complaining that Vaccine Process Is Moving Too 'Fast'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Gov. Cuomo Now Complaining that Vaccine Process Is Moving Too 'Fast'

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

On Wednesday Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) lamented how lawmakers are putting politics over people's lives when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer announced that their vaccine candidate, developed with BioNTech, is 95 percent effective after its Phase 3 study. It's news to celebrate, and Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership introduced by the Trump administration, deserves some credit. But liberal politicians like Gov. Andrew Cuomo just can't bring themselves to utter the words, "good job."

Instead, he's now complaining that the process is moving too "fast."

“Why is it moving so fast?" Gov. Cuomo asked on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show on Tuesday. "Two reasons: money and ego. The first drug company that has the vaccine, that is big money."

He expanded on the "ego" argument.

"President, it’s ego. On the way out the door he wants to be able to say, ‘I solved COVID because I discovered a vaccine. Nah, it’s all BS. He didn’t do anything,” Cuomo continued.

“It’s the drug companies and nobody is going to trust him saying it’s a safe vaccine. But you’re going to see this play out, they’ll do what’s called an emergency authorization by the FDA.”

He continued: “I think that could happen as soon as January where the FDA, because Trump will push them, will say we authorized the drug for emergency use, and you could see it starting in January before Biden gets into office and that’s why I’m pushing so hard to make sure that we have a process in place to check what the FDA says before people start getting the vaccine in New York.”

Cuomo has also threatened to block distribution of the COVID vaccine in New York. 

This is as good a time as any to share Rubio's prediction once more.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

With Wisconsin Having Counted All Its Votes, The Trump Campaign Makes Its Next Move
Matt Vespa
DHS Official Says This Is the Real Reason Why Cybersecurity Chief Christopher Krebs Was Fired
Julio Rosas
'We Can’t Go on Like This Forever': Rand Paul Vows to Fight More COVID Lockdowns, Continued Mask-wearing
Leah Barkoukis

Rubio Reacts to Politicians Who are Dismissing Operation Warp Speed
Cortney O'Brien
Rules for Thee, Not For Me: Photos from Gavin Newsom's Non-COVID Compliant Dinner Party
Julio Rosas

Georgia Runoff: Warnock Called Jeremiah Wright's 'G-d Damn America' Sermon 'Very Fine'
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular