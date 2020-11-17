Sherrod Brown

Sherrod Brown Erupts at Sen. Sullivan for Not Wearing a Mask. Here's How He Responded.

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) maskplained to a GOP senator on Capitol Hill on Monday. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who is coming off a fresh re-election victory in Alaska, was presiding over the Senate when Brown interrupted the proceedings to shame the Republican for not wearing a mask.

"I'd start by asking the presiding officer to please wear a mask, as he speaks, and people below him are - I can't tell you what to do but I know that the behavior - " Sen. Brown began.

And Sullivan quickly reacted. 

"I don't wear a mask when I'm speaking like most senators so I'll - I don't need your instruction," he shot back.

"I know you don't need my instruction, but there clearly isn't much interest in this body in public health," Brown continued. 

He then went off on a rant about how President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) don't take the coronavirus seriously enough. Trump because he hasn't attended the coronavirus task force meetings, and McConnell because he's forced senators to return to work to vote on judges, "exposing" them to the virus. What he didn't mention is that under Trump and Operation Warp Speed, we now have two highly effective vaccine candidates. 

See the video below.

Raise your hand if you thought that this time last year senators would be bickering over masks...

Most Popular