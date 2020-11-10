richard grenell

Ric Grenell Reacts as News Outlet Claims Buttigieg Will Be First Openly Gay Cabinet Member

Nov 10, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A headline making the rounds on Twitter on Monday appeared to be a downright lie.

"Joe Biden 'almost certain' to make Pete Buttigieg America's first out gay cabinet official. Here's where he could land," wrote PinkNews.

As social media users quickly noted, that milestone has already been checked off. Richard Grenell, who is openly gay, served as President Trump's U.S. ambassador to Germany and then as the acting Director of National Intelligence. 

The most hilarious part about it is that PinkNews itself touted Grenell's historic appointment at the time.

Even the White House had to chime in on this one.

Grenell, never one to shy away from a confrontation, demanded a fact check.

But, of course, no fact check came and the updated headline on PinkNews clarifies that Buttigieg would be the first full-time cabinet official. This screenshot shows that the words "full-time" were not in the original title.

"If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person ever to hold a full-time cabinet post – though controversial gay Trump official Richard Grenell previously held the cabinet-level role of Director of National Intelligence on an interim basis," the article now reads.

Buttigieg is reportedly being eyed for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations or a key role in the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

