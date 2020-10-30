Space Force Drops Powerful New Recruiting Ad

The sky is not the limit. A new recruiting video from the U.S. Space Force explains why a new military branch in space is just what we need to protect the future.

"The USSF is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force," the Space Force says on its website. "USSF responsibilities include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands."