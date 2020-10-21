Why Charlamagne Tha God Is Not Surprised that Young Black Men Are Responding to Trump

Radio host Charlamagne tha God's interview with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in May went viral after the former vice president suggested that black Americans "ain't black" if they don't vote for him. That insensitive comment, the host suggested in a CNN interview on Wednesday, fits right into the narrative that Democrats think everyone else in the black community is "supposed to fall in line.”

But now polls are showing that young black voters are beginning to show some support for President Trump. CNN host Don Lemon asked Charlamagne about the phenomenon, but he was not surprised because he sees that Trump is “actually talking to young Black male voters."

“When it comes to black people you see who maybe are showing support for Trump, I think it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters," he explained. "He’s directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted,” he said. “Black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old Democratic regime speaks to old black men and they think everybody else in the black community and black families are going to fall in line.”

“Trump is targeting young black males in promos and marketing," Charlamagne added. "It works.”

Nevertheless, Charlamagne says he'll be voting for the Biden-Harris ticket. But the nominee is so uninspiring that Charlamagne said that he's only voting for the VP side of the ticket, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

"And I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat," he said. "I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden.”

This year's Republican National Convention featured several black lawmakers and influencers who are proudly voting to re-elect the president because he's gotten the job done on the economy, at least before COVID-19 hit. Democratic Georgia state representative Vernon Jones had a similar take on how Democrats have taken advantage of black voters, arguing that his party has kept black voters in a "mental plantation." But the president, he continued, has provided opportunities for black Americans.

“On issue after issue, and in just a single term, [Trump] destroyed these negative forces that have victimized the Black community for decades,” Jones said. “He gave us the opportunity to rise.”