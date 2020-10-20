Sen. Graham Challenger Jaime Harrison Has a New 'Desperate' Campaign Tactic

Jaime Harrison, who is running to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), has apparently adopted a last minute strategy to strip votes from the incumbent. His campaign has released a new ad informing South Carolinians that Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe is actually much more conservative than Sen. Graham. While Sen. Graham has had his moments as the conservative hero (think Lindsey 2.0 during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings), he's by no means considered one of the most conservative members of the Senate.

This week, Harrison has been mounting a campaign to cleave voters from Graham and steer them toward a third, more conservative candidate, although that candidate is no longer actively running. The tactic could appeal to South Carolina voters who voted Graham in but have at times critiqued him as not conservative enough for the state. Harrison has been funding digital ads heralding Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe as “too conservative” to represent South Carolina. The ads link to a page funded by the state Democratic Party with the message, “We all know Lindsey Graham’s changed, but beware of Bill Bledsoe," pointing out aspects of Bledsoe's platform that would actually appeal to those voters. (MSN)

The ad highlights Bledsoe's opposition to any and all abortions, gun control restrictions, and his full throated support of President Trump since Day 1. The Democrats even created a website that warns voters that Bledsoe is "too conservative" for the U.S. Senate.

The problem is, Bledsoe dropped out of the race weeks ago, and endorsed Graham. Sure, it was technically too late for him to remove his name from the ballot, but as you can see Bledsoe is no longer actively running.

“This is the most important election in my lifetime," Bledsoe said in his endorsement. "I appreciate Senator Graham’s work helping President Trump confirm over 200 conservative judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench. He has helped transform our broken, activist judicial system for the better. President Trump has asked that conservatives stand together and re-elect Lindsey Graham in order to help make America great again, and I agree. Senator Graham is the best choice available. I will be voting for President Donald Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham on November 3rd, and I urge every freedom-loving South Carolinian to do the same.”

The South Carolina Republican Party released a statement about Harrison's "desperate" tactic.

"Associate Chairman of the DNC Jaime Harrison is connected with the national Democrat baggage, whether he wants to be or not. He knows it, voters know it, and now he's getting desperate," said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick."Whether it's running deceiving ads against a candidate that dropped out and endorsed Senator Graham, or running an ad with Obama, who lost S.C. by double digits twice, it's clear Harrison knows what we know–he's losing."