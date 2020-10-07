Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Released on Bond

Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged in the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in May, has been conditionally released from a maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota on a $1 million bond on Wednesday. All four officers involved in Floyd's death are now out on bond.

Derek Chauvin, ex-former officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, has been released on $1,000,000 bond. https://t.co/0Oaml8x1sB — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) October 7, 2020

In late May, Chauvin and three other officers arrested Floyd following a 911 call about him using a counterfeit bill. Chauvin is captured on video pinning Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. He kept his knee there even after Floyd's body went lifeless. The disturbing incident resulted in riots throughout Minneapolis, and then the country at large.

In the heat of the unrest in Minneapolis, the city council voted to abolish the city police department, proposing to replace it with "a department of community safety and violence prevention." The hatred against law enforcement was so fierce in the city that when Mayor Jacob Frey refused to support the complete abolishment of the police, he was booed out of a protest.

Chauvin is expected in court in March. He faces second and third degree murder charges and manslaughter charges.

Social media users are tweeting warnings that Chauvin's release will inevitably result in more riots.