Rep. Gohmert Starts Digging into Who Is Paying for BLM Protesters' Travel

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) explained on the House floor Friday morning that his wife overheard some unsettling comments from a group of Black Lives Matter activists boarding their flights out of Washington, D.C.

"It was interesting to hear some of the comments," Gohmert shared. "And the comments had to do with some of the free plane tickets they got to fly up to protest here. The one person said, 'Yeah, they got a free minivan the whole time they were here.' Somebody is paying for those items to come up and threaten, assault."

It's time to find out who is funding these trips, the congressman said.

"Who wants to inflict violence like that?" he asked. "Who is it that's funding people to come up and create havoc like that?"

If charged with sedition, as Attorney General Bill Barr has instructed, those persons could be looking at up to 20 years.

The representative then pointed to reports that pro-communist China groups are funding some BLM-linked projects. For instance, he learned that the Chinese Progressive Association has been funding Black Futures Lab, a venture spearheaded by Alicia Garza, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter.

Gohmert and his wife were nearly victims of a BLM protest themselves a few weeks ago when they were walking home from an event at the White House and chased by a mob.

"They were very loud and aggressive as they ran toward us," Gohmert said.

They tried to cut through the Willard hotel because they knew they'd never make it around the next block. The mob was getting closer, so Gohmert said he told his wife, "Look, if they get here before this door gets open, go around the corner. I'm sure they'll be all enthralled with beating me, I don't think they'll come after you. Just go around the block."

Thankfully a Willard employee appeared out of nowhere and scanned his card to let them in.

ICYMI: Spoke on the House Floor yesterday afternoon regarding the ongoing violence and violations of federal and most state laws by angry rioters around the country.



Watch the full speech, here: https://t.co/ge7GlFHCNO — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) September 18, 2020

The Black Lives Matter movement, Gohmert argued, is not about black lives matter. It's about destroying the family, destroying our Constitution, and "destroying history so you can't learn from prior mistakes or successes."

New reports have shown that 95 percent of U.S. riots in 2020 riots are linked to BLM.

"These Marxist revolutionaries need to be stopped," Gohmert said. "It is sedition. It is a violation of federal and most state law and it's time to put it to an end."

If mayors and governors don't act, Gohmert noted that President Trump has the authority to send in troops to stamp down this "Marxist violence and sedition."