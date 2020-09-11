September 11

Giuliani Reflects on 'How We've Changed' Since September 11

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Giuliani Reflects on 'How We've Changed' Since September 11

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On September 12, 2001, Americans woke up united. United in fear, yet united in a heightened sense of patriotism. Yellow ribbons donned trees all over the country. Everyone wanted revenge on the terrorists who flew into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and nearly a major site in Washington, D.C. if the brave passengers of Flight 93 hadn't acted to stop them.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani saw firsthand the beauty of the American spirit as he toured Ground Zero and met people all over the country who came to help honor the lost.

In 2020, 19 years later, Giuliani suggested that America is a shadow of her former self.

"We've become much more divisive," Giuliani regretted. "We've lost a certain percentage of patriotism. I don't remember anybody taking a knee back in 2001. I don't remember people burning flags...I don't remember people saying hateful things about America."

The mayor, who now serves as an adviser to President Trump, was disgusted by this year's reading of the names at the annual ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which was pre-recorded.

"They're not reading the names, they're playing the recording," Giuliani said. "To me, that's disgraceful. A pre-recorded reading of the names? Come on; these people gave up a lot for America. I mean, some of them on purpose." 

Recommended
'Cuties': Obama Silence = Violence
Larry O'Connor

The mayor said if he were still in charge, he'd never let something like that happen.

"They wouldn't be allowed to hold the ceremony with pre-recorded names," he said. "I'd take the tape recording and burn it, instead of burning the American flag, and I'd get people up and read the names."

He opted to attend a separate gathering hosted by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, where family members did a live reading of the victims' names.

The mayor was just as disgusted by the new Defund the Police movement. How can you defund the group that ran into the buildings to save lives, he said, shaking his head.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

EXCLUSIVE: AG Barr Rips National Media as a ‘Collection of Liars’ Over Riot Coverage
Katie Pavlich
Why CNN’s Tense Interview with GOP Senator over Trump’s COVID Remarks Is Just Soaked in Hypocrisy
Matt Vespa
Democratic Candidate Says COVID Deaths Are the Result of Trump's 'Terroristic Negligence'
Julio Rosas
Biden and Pence Cross Paths, Share Awkward Moment in NYC
Ellie Bufkin
Watch: NFL Fans Boo 'Moment of Unity' Prior to Season Opener in Kansas City
Guy Benson
NAACP Hammered for Calling the Terrorist Attacks on 9/11 a 'Horrific Incident
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular