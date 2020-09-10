Kamala Harris Ripped for Skipping COVID Relief Vote

Senate Democrats just blocked the new GOP COVID relief bill by a vote of 52-47. The package needed at least 60 votes to pass.

But hey, at least those Democrats in the "no" column showed up? Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) didn't even vote. As many on Twitter have pointed out, she was too busy campaigning.

Kamala Harris skipping the Senate vote on COVID relief to campaign in Miami.



We can guess she would've joined her party in blocking relief because it had funding for vaccine development.



And she's skeptical of the vaccines. https://t.co/jRHbLuq0XP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 10, 2020

Note: The only Senator who did vote was Kamala Harris, who was too busy campaigning(?) to help her party kill Coronavirus relief legislation. https://t.co/fkcYfFGu53 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020

Harris points fingers at President Trump for "betraying" the American people and costing hundreds of thousands of lives and "destroying livelihoods." Yet she couldn't be bothered to stay in Washington to vote on a bill that would provide more money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was concerned about the hundreds of billions of dollars in spending, was the only Republican to vote "no."