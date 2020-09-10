Kamala Harris Ripped for Skipping COVID Relief Vote

Senate Democrats just blocked the new GOP COVID relief bill by a vote of 52-47. The package needed at least 60 votes to pass.
But hey, at least those Democrats in the "no" column showed up? Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) didn't even vote. As many on Twitter have pointed out, she was too busy campaigning.
Kamala Harris skipping the Senate vote on COVID relief to campaign in Miami.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 10, 2020
We can guess she would've joined her party in blocking relief because it had funding for vaccine development.
And she's skeptical of the vaccines. https://t.co/jRHbLuq0XP
Note: The only Senator who did vote was Kamala Harris, who was too busy campaigning(?) to help her party kill Coronavirus relief legislation. https://t.co/fkcYfFGu53— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 10, 2020
Harris points fingers at President Trump for "betraying" the American people and costing hundreds of thousands of lives and "destroying livelihoods." Yet she couldn't be bothered to stay in Washington to vote on a bill that would provide more money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was concerned about the hundreds of billions of dollars in spending, was the only Republican to vote "no."
52-47, Dems block Senate GOP relief package. No Dems voted for it. Kamala Harris missed the vote. Rand Paul the lone Republican ‘no’ vote. With GOP opposed to House Dem plan, Dems opposed to GOP plan and no talks happening, more covid-19 relief likely to wait til after November— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 10, 2020