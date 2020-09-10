Democrats

Kamala Harris Ripped for Skipping COVID Relief Vote

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Senate Democrats just blocked the new GOP COVID relief bill by a vote of 52-47. The package needed at least 60 votes to pass.

But hey, at least those Democrats in the "no" column showed up? Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) didn't even vote. As many on Twitter have pointed out, she was too busy campaigning.

Harris points fingers at President Trump for "betraying" the American people and costing hundreds of thousands of lives and "destroying livelihoods." Yet she couldn't be bothered to stay in Washington to vote on a bill that would provide more money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was concerned about the hundreds of billions of dollars in spending, was the only Republican to vote "no." 

