Gov. DeSantis Sends Warning to Jurisdictions Who Disrespect Law Enforcement

"In the state of Florida we don't have any tolerance for any anti-law enforcement actions," Gov. Ron DeSantis said at his Wednesday press conference.

And he meant it. DeSantis warned that he would hold jurisdictions accountable who decide to disrespect or defund the police. And he says it's for their own good. Because downsizing the police will only harm the most vulnerable people in their communities.

His message was partly for the media too, who have not given him the most glowing coverage this year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis; "We don't have any tolerance for any anti-law enforcement actions." pic.twitter.com/1BVzXqtfVl — The Hill (@thehill) September 2, 2020

"It's not always fashionable in certain media circles because they have certain agendas," DeSantis said. "But I can tell you, if you don't support law enforcement if you defund law enforcement, or do some of the crazy things we've heard over the last many months, the citizens in your jurisdiction will pay the price. And particularly the most vulnerable among us. They won't have the ability to have someone stand up to them."

Earlier this week DeSantis also put his foot down about any new potential lockdown order. And once again, he was crystal clear.

"We will never do any of these lockdowns again," he said.

A few months ago, with Vice President Mike Pence by his side, Gov. DeSantis lit into the media for predicting doom and gloom in Florida and blaming it on DeSantis's refusal to implement strict lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. While there was a sudden spike in July, the governor noted that the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID in Florida is down by 60 percent.