Scalise Shares Sweet Story About Trump that Upends the Media Narrative He's a Heartless Bully

Last week we heard a lot about how Joe Biden was the moral contrast to the cruel and bellicose President Trump. Biden, they argued, is the "nice guy" in this race. Ellie shared several examples of Biden losing his temper that put that identification in question. And on Tuesday Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) shared a sweet story about the president that the mainstream "won't" show you.

Scalise will never forget that fateful day on the baseball field in the summer of 2017. A crazed leftist gunman shot at him and his Republican colleagues as they were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game in Washington, D.C. Scalise was shot in the hip and was rushed to the hospital once the gunman was contained. His family, he recalls, thought he wouldn't make it through the night. It was a close call, but several surgeries later and Scalise was able to walk back into the halls of Congress. There wasn't a dry eye in the House.

He also won't forget who was one of the first people to rush to his side after the bullets struck him: President Trump.

The media won't tell you this story:@realDonaldTrump was one of the first people to visit me in the hospital the day I was shot by a leftist gunman. He consoled my wife & took care of my family.



He cares about people. It's why he fights every day for the forgotten men & women.

It happened to be the president's birthday, Scalise said.

"The president and the first lady show up at the hospital and just spent quality time consoling my wife and taking care of my family," he recalled. "And he did that throughout the next three months I was in the hospital. He would just call randomly to see how I'm doing."

"I got to see that side of him you really don't get to see in the mainstream media," he added.