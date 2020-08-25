Joe Biden

Scalise Shares Sweet Story About Trump that Upends the Media Narrative He's a Heartless Bully

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Scalise Shares Sweet Story About Trump that Upends the Media Narrative He's a Heartless Bully

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Last week we heard a lot about how Joe Biden was the moral contrast to the cruel and bellicose President Trump. Biden, they argued, is the "nice guy" in this race. Ellie shared several examples of Biden losing his temper that put that identification in question. And on Tuesday Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) shared a sweet story about the president that the mainstream "won't" show you.

Scalise will never forget that fateful day on the baseball field in the summer of 2017. A crazed leftist gunman shot at him and his Republican colleagues as they were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game in Washington, D.C. Scalise was shot in the hip and was rushed to the hospital once the gunman was contained. His family, he recalls, thought he wouldn't make it through the night. It was a close call, but several surgeries later and Scalise was able to walk back into the halls of Congress. There wasn't a dry eye in the House.

He also won't forget who was one of the first people to rush to his side after the bullets struck him: President Trump. 

It happened to be the president's birthday, Scalise said.

"The president and the first lady show up at the hospital and just spent quality time consoling my wife and taking care of my family," he recalled. "And he did that throughout the next three months I was in the hospital. He would just call randomly to see how I'm doing."

"I got to see that side of him you really don't get to see in the mainstream media," he added.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What Caused a Lifelong Democrat to Switch Parties After Night One of the GOP Convention
Matt Vespa
Why a Former NYT Reporter Hurled a Vicious and Xenophobic Attack Against Melania Trump
Matt Vespa
Kenosha Business Owners and Residents Speak Out After Rioters Destroy Buildings In Night of Chaos
Julio Rosas
Biden Campaign Surrogate Account Apologizes For Vile Twitter Smear Against Nikki Haley
Reagan McCarthy
Fact Check the Left: Rachel Maddow Interrupts RNC to Make False Claims About Convalescent Plasma
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
President Trump Nominates Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to Permanent Capacity
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular