Soledad O'Brien Ripped for Airing This Documentary After Degrading Janice Dean

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Janice Dean may be a Fox News meteorologist, but her family comes first. That's why she's been so vocal against the Cuomo administration for enforcing a nursing home policy that more than likely killed her in laws. As she has said several times, often through tears, she's not a political person and she did not want to be in this position, but she feels a sense of duty to speak out and has demanded an independent investigation into the thousands of New York nursing home fatalities.

With that in mind, consider how Soledad O'Brien sent a condescending tweet toward Dean some weeks back. Dean had just ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci for praising New York's response to the coronavirus, when O'Brien shared her analysis and tweeted, "Meteorologist weighs in."

Dean and her supporters were furious that O'Brien had demeaned her, a wife and a mother who had lost loved ones. 

And now, a turn of events we can't make up. O'Brien is introducing her new documentary that examines the toll of the pandemic on the most vulnerable, including those in, you guessed it, nursing homes.

O'Brien partnered with Yahoo! Life for the film, and they described it as follows:

Yahoo Life partnered with Emmy-and Peabody Award-winning broadcaster Soledad O'Brien with the exclusive digital premiere of the documentary Outbreak: The First Response. O'Brien and her film crew were at ground zero of the pandemic in Seattle earlier this year, and they captured dramatic, heart-wrenching footage and personal stories showing the virus's toll on at-risk communities, notably the homeless population and the residents of the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., which was devastated by the outbreak. The documentary is an important chronicle of the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on America's most vulnerable from the earliest stages. In the article below, O’Brien reports on the most recent threat brought on by the pandemic: millions of Americans who face homelessness as eviction moratoriums expire around the country. 

O'Brien got the response she deserved.

