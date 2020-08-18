The DNC Is Apparently Including Liz Warren in Tonight's Native American Caucus Meeting

The Democratic National Convention has already given us plenty of material to work with (see Matt's piece on the DNC's "Outro" Monday night) but on Tuesday they provided the best headline yet. Apparently, the Party has has invited Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to their Native American Caucus meeting. We didn't make it up. It came right from a few of the participants themselves.

I’m excited for the DNC Native American Caucus meeting today. Please join @Deb4CongressNM, @sharicedavids, @ewarren, and me (and whole bunch of other good folks) today! https://t.co/LLcjb6ZQJR — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) August 18, 2020

And you better believe the Trump campaign jumped all over this one.

The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today



Can't make it up pic.twitter.com/KDDjvyzTnq — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 18, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is joining the DNC Native American Caucus meeting, naturally. pic.twitter.com/kTowE9RchB — Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 18, 2020

Warren has claimed to have Native American heritage for years now. But she got into some major trouble a few years back when she tried to prove it. She took a DNA test, which concluded that she was....1/1024th Native American. It was hardly sufficient, and after backlash from the Cherokee Nation Warren was forced to apologize for the charade.

That begs the question, if she's apologized for identifying as Native American, then why on Earth is she participating in this panel?

Of course, this whole controversy earned Warren her infamous nickname from President Trump, "Pocahontas." And social media users had some fun with the announcement.

the chances of me tuning in are about 1/1024 — EMM (@emmemm77) August 18, 2020

Nevertheless, we look forward to hearing her knowledge on the subject!