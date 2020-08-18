CNN Contributor Makes Perfect Observation After Kasich Declares Biden Is a Moderate

In his speech during Monday night's Democratic National Convention, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich formally endorsed former vice president Joe Biden. The Republican made a big deal out of how Biden shows decency that President Trump doesn't. Kasich also suggested that Biden is not the kind of guy who would succumb to pressure from the far left if he's elected president. As Kasich said in his speech, Biden is "a man of faith, a unifier, someone who understands the hopes and dreams of the common man and the common woman."

"He is a man who can help us see the humanity of each other," he continued.

Kasich admitted that there are areas where he and Biden "absolutely disagree," but they respect one another. He predicted that Biden will lead in moderation.

"I'm sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn't imagine crossing over to support a Democrat," Kasich admitted. "They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don't believe that, because I know the measure of the man. He's reasonable, faithful, respectful. And you know what, no one pushes Joe around."

And yet, a few hours later, as the media was wrapping its head around the first night of the convention, Kasich apparently relented and admitted that Biden may not be able to resist the progressive wing of his party after all.

Really enjoyed the back-and-forth with @JohnKasich on @cnn tonight. When pressed about whether Biden can really resist radical left voices in Dem Party, Kasich finally admitted: “We’ll have to see.” That’s why many GOP voters, even if nervous about Trump, won’t roll the dice. pic.twitter.com/gRpiosmIJO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 18, 2020

But Kasich "guaranteed" that Biden will have Republicans at the table when president and that "he'll hear diverse opinions." He's "not a left winger," the governor said. "That's just not who he is."

But, Jennings also noted that the DNC schedule was quite telling in itself.