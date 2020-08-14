Postal Service

NYT Reporter Compares US Postal Controversy to...Beirut Explosion

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
NYT Reporter Compares US Postal Controversy to...Beirut Explosion

Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Ben Smith, a media columnist for the New York Times, was dismayed that the media did not do a better job jumping on President Trump's comments about the U.S. Postal Service. Trump said that he wouldn't give additional money to the agency. Critics assume that's because he doesn't want to see mass mail-in voting during the November general election, but he argues he has election integrity in mind.

"I'm not doing this for any reason," he said. "Maybe the other turns out to be my advantage. I don't know, I can't tell you that. But I do know this: I just want an accurate vote."

A former Huffington Post reporter politely disagreed and reasoned that sometimes it takes time for the news cycle to wrap its head around headlines. It "takes time to report, put the comments in context, edit," he said. "Stories move around on front pages throughout the day."

That's when Smith made an asinine comparison.

"I dunno, when the Beirut explosion happened everyone had it up quickly as we all figured out what happened and what it meant. It's just ... the job," Smith responded.

A remark about the USPS, versus a terrorist attack in Lebanon, reportedly coordinated by Hezbollah. One of these things is not like the others.

Richard Grenell, Trump's Acting Director of National Intelligence, shook his head at the "reporter's" outlandish assessment.

"Advocacy? No, it’s lunacy!" one social media user corrected him.

"Like comparing apples and hand grenades," another replied.

By the way, we're not sure what planet Smith is living on, but a quick Google search of "Trump Postal Service" produces thousands of results. Believe us, the mainstream media couldn't wait to report on it.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fact Check: Harris Peddles Unserious, Inaccurate Attack Lines on Economy and Coronavirus
Guy Benson

BREAKING: President Trump Leaving to Visit Younger Brother Who Is 'Very Ill'
Cortney O'Brien
Is Mitt Romney Showing Why He's The Most Worthless GOP Senator in Congress Again?
Matt Vespa
'Absolutely Unacceptable': Decision to Cancel 9/11 Memorial Lights Excoriated Online
Ellie Bufkin
'Squad' Member Condemns Historic Middle East Peace Deal
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
AG Barr on DOJ's Russian Collusion Origins Probe: A New 'Development' Will Drop Today
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular