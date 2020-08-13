President Trump usually says, "who cares?" when it comes to responding to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) outrageous attacks. But during a Fox Business interview on Thursday, with the November election quickly approaching, he decided to weigh in on her impact on the Democratic Party.

"AOC was a poor student - I mean, I won't say where she went to school, it doesn't matter," he said. "This is not even a smart person, other than she's got a good line of stuff."

But Trump noted that her strategy is working, because she has the Democratic establishment terrified, to the point where even presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is going to be forced to pander to her.

"He is going to give not tax increases, massive tax increases to pay for AOC's plan," Trump warned.

"She goes out and she yaps," he added of AOC. "And they're all afraid of her because if you notice all of these progressives are beating the regular Democrats."

Ocasio-Cortez picked up on the president's criticism, and shot back with a proposal.

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President:



You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student.



Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

Since Biden just announced his running mate this week, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Trump shared a few more thoughts on the "mad woman," calling to mind how she treated his then-Supreme Court Justice nominee.

"And now, you have - a sort of - a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and - such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh," the president recalled. "I mean, I've never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry...These are seriously ill people."