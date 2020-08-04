Republican Leaders Note that Dems' Coronavirus Bill Mentions Marijuana...A Lot

Republicans are noticing that one word comes up quite a bit in the Democrats' HEROES Act, their latest coronavirus relief offering. Marijuana, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) noted in a recent Fox News interview, is mentioned more times than jobs. To put it mildly, Cassidy said the Democrats' bill "needs more tailoring to where people's needs are."

"They are not willing to give unless they get policy," Cassidy told Fox News's Neil Cavuto. "Their HEROES Act mentioned marijuana more than it mentioned jobs...They are willing to let those unemployed suffer with no benefit in order to achieve policies which I don't think are critical to responding to coronavirus."