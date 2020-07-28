Bill Barr Explains to Dems Why He Had to Send Federal Agents to Portland

Throughout Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr, Democratic panelists painted the Trump administration as a cruel force that unleashed federal agents to Portland, OR, in order to establish a police state to pepper spray and tear gas civilians.

Barr didn't agree with that assessment and shared a bit more context. As Barr explained, it is the federal government's duty to protect this nation's courthouses, "the heart of federal property." On Monday night, a rioter threw a Molotov cocktail at the federal courthouse in Portland, which caused it "to burst into a fireball," KATU reported. Rioters have also injured at least half a dozen agents with fireworks and lasers. The DOJ arrested 22 people in the attacks.

"We couldn't allow that type of rioting," the AG said.

"Federal courts are under attack," Barr said. "Since when is it okay to try to burn down a federal court?"

But the Democrats on the Judiciary panel insisted that the federal agents were bullying peaceful protesters. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) claimed their behavior was "unconstitutional."

Barr spoke for many of us when he admitted that it worries him that Democrats are not speaking out against mob violence.