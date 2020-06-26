New York

NY Assemblyman Refuses to Concede Race, Alleging 'Black Voter Suppression'

Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Assemblyman Michael Blake came in second in the Democratic primary to replace South Bronx Rep. Jose Serrano, but he will not concede. He maintains that this is still anyone's game because there are still thousands of absentee ballots to count. But his other reasoning is more controversial. He claims that black voter suppression played a major factor in the race.

In his team's lengthy statement, they allege that intentional black voter suppression caused his defeat.

"Very intentional Black voter suppression and undemocratic processes clearly don't just happen in the South, but in the South Bronx," his campaign writes.

Blake argues, in part, that some polling sites in majority black neighborhoods were suddenly and mysteriously moved without giving proper notification to voters.

