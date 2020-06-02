Tim Scott Responds to Rep Val Demings' Incendiary Comments About Trump

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) had the chance to speak with President Trump on Saturday and the two had an honest conversation about the tragedy that transpired in Minneapolis last week, when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, killed an unarmed, African American man named George Floyd by pressing his knee on Floyd's neck and causing asphyxia. Riots have erupted throughout the country in consequence. As the lone black Republican in the Senate, Scott was in a unique position to give the president a few pieces of advice for his upcoming speech about the tragedy.

"I recommended that he spend more time focusing on Mr. Floyd and the death and the necessity of justice," Sen. Scott said on Fox News. "I really tried to echo the sentiments that I have echoed before, which is that for many African Americans, this situation has occurred too often."

According to the senator, Trump took his advice. In the Rose Garden on Monday, Trump assured the country that his administration would stop the deadly riots and protects the rights of peaceful protesters. His words, Scott said, were "heartfelt and led us in the right direction."

Anchor Martha MacCallum noted that Scott's congressional colleague Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), does not share his sentiments.

"America is on fire right now, and the president of the United States is walking around with gasoline," she claimed on MSNBC.

Rep. Demings, who was one of the House impeachment managers against President Trump, has apparently never strayed for her purpose.

When we impeached this president, we warned that he was a dictator in waiting.



I believe now what I believed then: this president is a threat to our democracy, our families, and to us. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 2, 2020

MacCallum asked for Sen. Scott's response.

"As it relates to folks who seem to be stoking the flames, stoking the embers, not helpful to be honest with you...I think pointing fingers is the wrong direction right now," he said.

What would be more helpful, Scott noted, was more law and order and discipline. But Scott tried to give Rep. Demings the benefit of the doubt.

"I'm sure that Val is emotional at this time as well, but the truth of the matter is that we all make progress together."

All four cops involved in the death of George Floyd were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. But rioters and protesters did not consider the arrest any form of justice. And for over a week now, agitators have destroyed their communities under the guise of justice for Floyd. But even Floyd's family have pleaded for the country to protest in peace. Destroying communities, "that's not going to bring my brother back," Floyd's brother Terrence said.

Sen. Scott was moved by the Floyd family's response, noting that it reminded him of how the surviving family members in the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina responded. Nine African Americans were gunned down by a white supremacist during a bible study at the Emanuel AME Church that year. Yet, in an unbelievable example of forgiveness, several family members forgave the murderer in court.