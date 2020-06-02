Riots

De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Mayors and governors were quick to shut down their cities and states in the wake of the coronavirus. But some of those same officials seem just as eager to encourage citizens to go out, break social distancing guidelines and protest.

Americans certainly have the right to protest the brutal Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, who went motionless as officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for several minutes. But riots are not the answer. And it can be argued that large scale protests run the risk of spreading COVID-19, right when it seemed the number of cases was starting to decline.

Mayor de Blasio is encouraging New Yorkers to peacefully protest, which made some reporters wonder why religious New Yorkers couldn't exercise their First Amendment rights as well.

Spectators were understandably confused by the mayor's logic, with more than a few noting that Jews have dealt with a fair amount of discrimination themselves. 

For some reason, De Blasio has consistently singled out the Jewish community when he's lectured New Yorkers about COVID-19 restrictions.

"My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," he tweeted in April. "I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period."

Then, last month, he (again publicly) issued a cease and desist order after the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva conducting classes with as many as 70 children.

The mayor's behavior sadly makes the following satire entirely plausible.

New York continues to be a disturbing epicenter of violent riots. On Monday, multiple police officers were run over by protesters. Even Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged that the mayor just isn't doing his job and that last night was a "disgrace."

