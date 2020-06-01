Riots

Buffalo Officials Appear to Have Caught 'Idiot' Who Lit City Hall on Fire

Posted: Jun 01, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was outraged after watching video surveillance of the criminal who threw a flaming object through the window of city hall on Saturday night. It was one of the more destructive acts performed in the city this weekend as the protests against the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd turned violent. In his reaction to the mayhem, the usually soft spoken Mayor Brown surprised the city by using stronger language than he's perhaps ever used before. 

"We have you on camera, you idiot," Brown told the city hall assailant.

I shared Brown's defiant remarks earlier this week, but take a moment to watch the video again. It's just too good.

On Monday, the Buffalo police appear to have captured and identified the idiot. The perpetrator is named as 20-year-old Buffalo resident Courtland Renford. He is being held on state and federal charges for the act of arson. He is facing a minimum of five years in prison.

Other perpetrators were arrested for spray painting graffiti on the historic city hall building.

Mayor Brown said he did not intend to enforce a curfew Monday night, after Sunday evening proved to be largely peaceful.

