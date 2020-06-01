Buffalo Officials Appear to Have Caught 'Idiot' Who Lit City Hall on Fire

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was outraged after watching video surveillance of the criminal who threw a flaming object through the window of city hall on Saturday night. It was one of the more destructive acts performed in the city this weekend as the protests against the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd turned violent. In his reaction to the mayhem, the usually soft spoken Mayor Brown surprised the city by using stronger language than he's perhaps ever used before.

"We have you on camera, you idiot," Brown told the city hall assailant.

I shared Brown's defiant remarks earlier this week, but take a moment to watch the video again. It's just too good.

Mayor Byron Brown has a special message for one particular moron in the City of Buffalo tonight. pic.twitter.com/DKGh6EHPxV — Jason Fair (@JayFair72) May 31, 2020

On Monday, the Buffalo police appear to have captured and identified the idiot. The perpetrator is named as 20-year-old Buffalo resident Courtland Renford. He is being held on state and federal charges for the act of arson. He is facing a minimum of five years in prison.

BREAKING: BPD say they have an individual in custody in connection with the fire that was started inside City Hall on Saturday night. We thank the community for your support. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 1, 2020

DA Flynn joined by ?@MayorByronBrown?, US Attorney JP Kennedy, and Capt. Rinaldo of BPD to announce charges against Courtland Renford, 20, for allegedly causing the fire at #Buffalo City Hall on Saturday night during the protest in Niagara Square. pic.twitter.com/QYLXDwNBlN — Erie County DA (@DAErieCountyNY) June 1, 2020

Other perpetrators were arrested for spray painting graffiti on the historic city hall building.

Mayor Brown said he did not intend to enforce a curfew Monday night, after Sunday evening proved to be largely peaceful.