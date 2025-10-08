RSC Members Blast ‘Schumer Shutdown,’ Cite Growing Democrat Fractures and Public Backlash

As the Schumer Shutdown stretches into its second week, Republican Study Committee (RSC) members are signaling early fractures in Democratic unity, with Chairman Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) and Rep. Mark Alford, (R-Mo.) telling Townhall exclusively that public backlash is mounting against Senate Democrats’ hardline stance.

In response to a question regarding whether Democrats are showing “cracks under Schumer’s control” amid the shutdown, Gill jumped in first: “I think the Democrats are realizing pretty quickly that the American people are on the Republican side here. The American people aren’t stupid—they can see exactly what’s happened over the past several weeks.”

Gill, a freshman RSC member, hammered the point that Republicans had long prepared for the budget deadline, advocating for a short-term continuing resolution to allow regular appropriations to proceed.

“Democrats are holding the American people and the federal government hostage so that they can pursue unrelated policy goals that most Americans disagree with,” he said, calling the tactic “legislative terrorism.”

He added that Schumer is terrified of getting a primary challenger — from AOC or somebody similar — and predicted Democrats would soon fold: “I think we’re going to see them come to our side pretty quickly, and we’re starting to see it now.”

Alford, a former newsman representing rural Missouri, followed up, emphasizing no room for compromise.

"We are not negotiating a clean continuing resolution of basically an extension so that we can get our work done," he said. "We worked 15-hour days getting these appropriations bills out of committee. We're returning to regular order — all we're asking for is an extension of seven weeks, and the clock is ticking."

Alford laid the blame squarely on Schumer, warning of dire consequences for service members and federal workers: "That ball is now in Chuck Schumer's court to do the right thing: Open the government, end it, really free the American people because he is holding them hostage. And it's a shame."

Finally, Pfluger cited fresh polling to underscore the lopsided public sentiment.

"Just take a look at the Harvard Harris Poll that was recently released: In the question, 'Should Democrats end the shutdown by accepting current spending levels or hold out for more Obamacare funding?'—65% of the answers, 65% of people said that they should accept current spending," he told Townhall.

The Air Force veteran and RSC chair stressed the non-negotiable nature of the fight: “It’s not a negotiation, Most Americans believe Democrats should accept the bill we passed over two weeks ago to keep government funding."

He also flagged ongoing scrutiny of the Office of Management and Budget's furlough and back-pay guidance, which could affect 1.3 million active-duty troops and Defense Department civilians facing a missed October 15 paycheck.

Pfluger closed by invoking broader stakes: "Democrats are for illegal aliens first and Americans last—in this shutdown, it proves it." The trio agreed Republicans are prioritizing "patriots over politics," with the House having already passed a clean CR that the Senate must now act on.

Throughout the exchange, the RSC members contrasted GOP transparency — evident in their media engagement — with Democrats' relative quiet. As one Capitol Hill observer put it, "Republicans are out front explaining the real-world hits to families and security, while Schumer's crew dodges the fallout."