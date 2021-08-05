GOP Congressional Candidate Has a Mic Drop Response to Mask Mandates

Using his right to bear arms, a Georgia congressional candidate has sent a clear message about Americans’ right to bare their faces from Wuhan coronavirus masks.

The candidate, entrepreneur and Legacy Demolition owner Matt Richards, released a campaign advertisement titled “Official Mask Mandate Statement” on Thursday. In the ad, Richards uses a firearm to shoot a box of masks sitting on a table. The table is placed on the other side of what is presumably Richards’ backyard.

“What’s up, demo crew,” Richards says to open his ad. “Matt Richards here, your candidate for Congress, District 10. Today we’re gonna talk about masks, and how the radical left wants to continue to control us and put a new mask mandate in place. I’m about to show you how I feel about that. Being a demo man, I know how to blow things up.”

Richards fires his weapon, destroying the box of masks and the table they had been sitting on.

“Send me to Washington, and I’ll make sure our rights are protected,” Richards concludes.

Georgia’s 10th congressional district, which contains most of the area between Atlanta and Athens, is currently represented by Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA). Hice announced his candidacy for Georgia Secretary of State in March, and will thus not be running for reelection in his red-leaning district next year.

According to Fox News, Richards is a pro-Trump Republican running to “wreck the radical Left’s socialist agenda and put America first.” He identifies as a political outsider, and often speaks to his rags-to-riches story as a self-made construction company owner.