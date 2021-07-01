Matt Gaetz Invites Britney Spears To Testify About Conservatorship Abuse

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sent a letter inviting pop star Britney Spears to testify to Congress about her 13-year battle with a family-imposed conservatorship.

Britney Spears wants justice and accountability.



I am sending her a direct letter to come to the United States Congress and share her perspective on conservatorship and guardianship abuse.#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/mEBe1lRR9q — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 1, 2021

In his letter, Gaetz wrote that Spears had been “mistreated by America’s legal system.” He called the singer “inspiring,” and urged her to share her story:

Your story is so powerful, and the admiration of your achievements so great, you (and perhaps only you) can blow that door wide open, giving hope to millions. Your life, liberty, and happiness have been taken from you. Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock. You owe nothing to anyone; you deserve to live a life of freedom and to choose your own path. Many others have used their fame to advance social, political, and criminal justice reform. We hope you will choose to accept our invitation to express your interest in speaking to Congress and to America for the sake of the justice you and many Americans deserve. Your life story and tremendous performing talent has continued to inspire people all over the world. We stand ready for your reply. We hope that you will express interest in sharing your story. We stand with you, Britney – whatever you decide.

Gaetz’s letter was co-signed by three other GOP House members, Reps. Andy Biggs (AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Burgess Owens (UT).

Spears, 39, has been under a legal conservatorship controlled by her father, James Parnell “Jamie” Spears, since she suffered mental breakdowns in 2008.

In accordance with the conservatorship, Spears maintains complete control over all aspects of his daughter's life, including her finances. Spears has also alleged that her Father forced her to take drugs for her live performances, as well as birth control to prevent her from having more children.

Though the #FreeBritney movement has garnered immense support online, Spears is unlikely to break free anytime soon. After emotional court hearings earlier this week, a California judge denied Spears’ request to remove her father as the sole guardian.

Because of her conservatorship, Spears could run into legal trouble if she tries to accept Gaetz’s invitation.

This is not the first time Gaetz has publicly supported the movement to #FreeBritney. Back in March, he joined forces with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to demand a congressional hearing on court-ordered conservatorships.

#NEWS: @Jim_Jordan and @RepMattGaetz demand @RepJerryNadler hold a hearing on court ordered conservatorships.



“The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears.” pic.twitter.com/tfE8KJAZ4s — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 9, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz has also supported the movement, as he simply tweeted “#FreeBritney” last week.