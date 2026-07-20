Turning Point Marked in Serbian-American Relations First 'Strategic Dialogue'

Friday marked a major moment in the relationship between the United States and Serbia, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Djuric did their first strategic dialogue meeting.

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The Balkan nation and the U.S. signed memorandums of understanding for “energy infrastructure and regional energy security” as well as “cost sharing for the Fulbright program,” which is a popular exchange program for students and others.

Notably, Serbia is also interested in acquiring American “defense articles” to “increase the interoperability of our armed forces and build on the strong relationships developed during bilateral and multilateral exercises and joint peacekeeping mission,” according to a press release from the State Department.

The dialogue came after the two leaders met last August.

Pleased to meet with Serbian Foreign Minister @markodjuric today. We agreed to hold a joint U.S.-Serbia strategic dialogue later this year. We are committed to a mutually beneficial relationship with Serbia that delivers for our citizens and our interests. pic.twitter.com/zTXth8wQph — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 6, 2025

“I was pleased to open a truly [historic] chapter for our two countries today with my dear colleague U.S. State Secretary [Rubio],” the minister posted to X.

I was pleased to open a truly #historic chapter for our two countries today with my dear colleague U.S. State Secretary @SecRubio.



The launching of the #Strategic #Dialogue is not merely a procedural step; it is a meaningful step forward in Serbia–U.S. relations that will enable… pic.twitter.com/mg0EFKeDkW — Марко Ђурић (@markodjuric) July 17, 2026

“The launching of the [Strategic Dialogue] is not merely a procedural step; it is a meaningful step forward in Serbia–U.S. relations that will enable continued cooperation among various ministries and government agencies on both sides, regardless of political changes in either country,” he added, writing that “may this important milestone serve as a lasting foundation for even stronger collaboration, [prosperity] and mutual understanding between Serbia and U.S. for many years to come!”

In addition, the Serbian foreign minister signed the space research-focused Artemis Accords on Thursday, making the European country the 69th nation to do so.

Welcome to the Artemis Accords, Serbia! 🇷🇸



Serbia has joined 68 other nations by signing the Artemis Accords, and in doing so, has committed to the safe and peaceful exploration of space. https://t.co/2saHrV7FYq pic.twitter.com/17rUVniSLr — NASA (@NASA) July 17, 2026

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“Serbia’s connection to NASA reaches back to the Apollo program, when the work of Serbian engineers helped make some of humanity’s greatest achievements in space possible,” NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson stated.

“Among them was Milojko ‘Mike’ Vučelić, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for the critical role he played in bringing the Apollo 13 crew safely home. Their story stands as a reminder that the greatest achievements in space are made possible by talented people working together,” Anderson continued.

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