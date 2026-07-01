Trump Admin Will Not Renew USMCA Amid Trade Disagreements

Townhall Celebrates America 250
Townhall Celebrates America 250
Democrat Prosecutor Caught on Tape in FBI Hotel Bribery Sting Resigns After Guilty Plea
Democrat Prosecutor Caught on Tape in FBI Hotel Bribery Sting Resigns After Guilty...
ATF Director Robert Cekada Stands Up for Virginia's Gun Owners
ATF Director Robert Cekada Stands Up for Virginia's Gun Owners
German World Cup Fan Freddy Leaves X, and Here's the Sad Reason Why
German World Cup Fan Freddy Leaves X, and Here's the Sad Reason Why
The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem
The Boston Globe Pearl-Clutches Over Haitian Workers, but There's Just One Problem
This Ohio Prayer Permit Case Is Heading to SCOTUS
This Ohio Prayer Permit Case Is Heading to SCOTUS
Newsom Brags About Signing Legislation to Rob Victims of Government Weaponization
Newsom Brags About Signing Legislation to Rob Victims of Government Weaponization
Here's an Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'
Here's an Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'
Attorney General Todd Blanche Announces the Arrest of Eight Tren de Aragua Gang Members
Attorney General Todd Blanche Announces the Arrest of Eight Tren de Aragua Gang...
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported
VIP
California AG Tells DOJ State Would Rather Get Sued than Back Down on Gun Control
California AG Tells DOJ State Would Rather Get Sued than Back Down on...
Vice President JD Vance Says There's a Silver Lining to the Birthright Citizenship Ruling
Vice President JD Vance Says There's a Silver Lining to the Birthright Citizenship...
The Man Who Drafted the 14th Amendment Never Meant It to Apply to Foreigners
The Man Who Drafted the 14th Amendment Never Meant It to Apply to...
No Credible Threats Against America250 Celebrations, Patel Confirms
No Credible Threats Against America250 Celebrations, Patel Confirms
Tipsheet

Trump Admin Will Not Renew USMCA Amid Trade Disagreements

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 01, 2026 2:13 PM
Trump Admin Will Not Renew USMCA Amid Trade Disagreements
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The United States does not plan to renew the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) “in its current form,” the Trump administration announced on Wednesday afternoon. 

Advertisement

“The Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada (USMCA or “Agreement”) requires the USMCA Free Trade Commission, composed of government representatives of each Party, to conduct a joint review of the Agreement on July 1, 2026,” Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative, said in a statement, adding that the three countries held a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“The United States will continue to engage with Mexico and Canada to address the Agreement’s shortcomings and our trade deficits with these countries,” Greer added. “However, the Agreement remains in force pending resolution of these issues or until the Agreement’s termination.”

He noted that Mexico and the U.S. will hold talks later this month related to the USMCA review. 

A senior Trump administration official confirmed that the trade agreement, which was signed during the first term of President Donald Trump, is still in effect, but it would expire in exactly a decade if it is never renewed.

“More importantly, the other trade and tariff measures the president has imposed to some degree have superseded many elements of the USMCA already,” the official said on a call with reporters.

“We are focused on ensuring that the USMCA benefits U.S. manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, workers, service suppliers, businesses of all sizes. And while there has been some progress over the past year, there is more work to do,” the official continued.

The move gained support from Republicans.

Recommended

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

“I wholly support USMCA but we cannot blindly renew this deal without fixing key issues like Canada’s treatment of our wineries, dairy farmers, and our fruit and vegetable producers,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) posted to X. 

However, former Mexican Ambassador to the U.S., Arturo Sarukhan, was more critical of the decision, saying that “the uncertainty that this move by the Trump Administration will bring to North America's geopolitical traction and economic security and North American growth and competitiveness is nothing short of astounding, and, in World Cup terms, a huge own-goal!”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Vice President JD Vance Says There's a Silver Lining to the Birthright Citizenship Ruling Dmitri Bolt
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Democrat Prosecutor Caught on Tape in FBI Hotel Bribery Sting Resigns After Guilty Plea Jeff Charles
Here's an Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act' Amy Curtis
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement