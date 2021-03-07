This GOP Senator Is Sticking Up for Cheney and Murkowski

A pair of establishment RINOs have found a new defender.

Former President Trump is taking aim at Republican lawmakers who stood in the way of his America First agenda. Trump has vowed to travel to Alaska next year to help take out Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in the primary. The Alaska senator -- one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump, a private citizen at the time -- is up for reelection next year.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming's at-large representative in the House, seems determined to take herself out at this point, continuing her attacks on the former president while ignoring calls from the Republican Party in her state to step down. The Wyoming Republican Party said Cheney's pro-impeachment vote prompted the biggest outcry from Republicans in the state the party has ever seen.

But a GOP senator who voted against the latest impeachment effort is standing up for Murkowski and Cheney.

"I want to always make sure we nominate somebody who can win in November," Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) told NBC's Chuck Todd during "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "Lisa Murkowski knows Alaska better than anybody, and she's an incredible fighter for American energy. She hasn't made an announcement if she's even going to run again. If she does, I'm going to support her."

Switching gears to Cheney, the senator argued that his fellow Wyomingite is a strong fighter when it comes to opposing the Biden administration. Cheney leads the House Republican Conference. Sen. Barrasso chairs the Senate Republican Conference.

"So, I support her," Barrasso continued. "I disagree with her completely on the issue of impeachment. She voted one way. I voted the other."

Wouldn't it be nice to have Republicans who were good on energy, good at standing up to the Biden administration, but who also didn't have the annoying habit of stabbing their fellow Republicans in the back? Surely there is someone in Wyoming and someone in Alaska who fits that bill.