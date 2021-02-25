Of Course, AOC Has a Problem with the NYPD's New Robot Dog

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has a problem with the New York City Police Department's new robot dog. The squad member is upset the new robot dog is being tested on "low-income communities of color."

"Shout out to everyone who fought against community advocates who demanded these resources go to investments like school counseling instead," the New York representative tweeted on Thursday. "Now robotic surveillance ground drones are being deployed for testing on low-income communities of color with under-resourced schools."

Ocasio-Cortez then questioned whether other "next-generation world class technology" was provided for education, healthcare, and housing in "underserved communities."

Please ask yourself: when was the last time you saw next-generation, world class technology for education, healthcare, housing, etc consistently prioritized for underserved communities like this? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2021

The "woke" representative's latest grievance -- though it's been a couple of hours, so it's probably not the latest anymore -- is that the NYPD's new "Digidog" was used at the scene of a home invasion in the Bronx earlier this week.

According to the New York Post, the new robot dog weighs approximately 70 pounds, climbs stairs, opens doors, comes equipped with lights and cameras and allows for two-way communication. The robotic canine was previously used in Brooklyn back in October to help dig out a gunman hiding in a basement.

It sounds like a great tool for a home invasion and a way for officers to avoid risking their lives. A lot of cops are attacked in the congresswoman's district. Does AOC ever think about them?