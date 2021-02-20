Florida

Here's How Two Young Women Attempted to Cut the Line for the Coronavirus Vaccine

Bronson Stocking
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 4:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus were developed in record time, and millions of Americans have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. But not everyone is currently eligible to get the vaccine. 

In Florida, those 65 and older are currently being prioritized for vaccination, along with health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and individuals with underlying conditions. So in order to skip the line and get the vaccine before others, two young Florida women reportedly disguised themselves as "grannies." 

A Florida health official, Dr. Raul Pino, described the incident on Wednesday where the two young women, who the doctor estimated to be in their twenties, showed up for vaccinations donning bonnets, gloves and glasses in an attempt to appear much older than they really were. 

"We haven't had any lack of willing arms to get vaccinated," said Dr. Pino. 

The health official said the two young women had arrived to receive their second doses of the vaccine, meaning their disguises had likely worked for the two women in the past. 

"So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time," Pino recalled.

"I don't know how they escaped the first time," said Pino. 

  Share this on Facebook
