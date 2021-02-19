Here's How Ron DeSantis Plans to Honor Rush Limbaugh

Conservative titan Rush Limbaugh passed away this week after losing his battle with advanced lung cancer. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has come up with a way to mourn the loss of the conservative icon.

"And I know they’re still figuring out arrangements," DeSantis acknowledged. "But what we do when there are things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff."

DeSantis made the announcement during an event in Palm Beach County on Friday.

Limbaugh was a long-time resident of Palm Beach, Florida.

"There's not much that needs to be said," said DeSantis. "The guy was an absolute legend."

Encomiums for Limbaugh have poured in since the announcement of his passing on Wednesday. Many recognize Limbaugh as the leader of the conservative movement over the past decades and credit the radio pioneer for helping push conservatism into the mainstream.

"His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for. Rush was a friend to myself and millions of Americans—a guiding light with the ability to see the truth and paint vivid pictures over the airwaves," former President Trump said in a statement.

President Trump honored Limbaugh by awarding him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020, the day after Limbaugh revealed his cancer diagnoses to his audience of millions. Limbaugh passed away at age 70.