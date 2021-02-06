Guess How Democrats Contested This Close Election in New York?

Democrats claim an election may have been stolen, that voting machines may have undercounted thousands of Democrat ballots, and oppose certifying the results of the election until such allegations can be investigated. You see, it's cool when they do it.

Democrat lawyer Marc Elias reportedly claimed in court filings that voting machines had undercounted ballots in the House race between incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY) and GOP challenger Claudia Tenney. Tenny finished ahead of Brindisi by just 109 votes, 156,098 votes to Brindisi's 155,989.

Supreme Court Judge Scott J. DelConte rejected the Democrat challenges on Friday and directed the New York state board of elections to certify the results. Were these Democrats trying to incite an insurrection by disputing the results?

The judge seems to have had good reason to reject the Democrat arguments. Ellias is the same lawyer who commissioned the Steel Dossier and hired Fusion GPS to work on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Elias is no stranger to baseless conspiracy theories. Casting doubt on the legitimate winner of an election is kind of his thing.

After four years of resistance and conspiracy theories about how Vladimir Putin stole the 2016 presidential election from Hillary, Democrats have accused Trump of treason for questioning the results of a highly irregular election. But irregularities abound in an irregular election where millions of people mailed in ballots for the first time.

With the certification of Tenney's victory, Republicans will hold 212 House seats and Democrats will hold 221. There are currently two vacant U.S. House seats, both from Louisiana.