For Teachers' Unions, Sec. DeVos and School Choice Can't Leave Soon Enough

With the media projecting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will soon occupy the White House, members of the Teachers' Unions can't contain their excitement any longer over the expected departure of Education Sec. Betsy DeVos.

National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle put out a video message congratulating Biden and Harris on their projected win. Pringle said the new administration must go to work to tackle systemic racism in the education system, and said the first step will be the removal of Betsy DeVos from her position as secretary of the Education Department.