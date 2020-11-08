For Teachers' Unions, Sec. DeVos and School Choice Can't Leave Soon Enough

With the media projecting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will soon occupy the White House, members of the Teachers' Unions can't contain their excitement any longer over the expected departure of Education Sec. Betsy DeVos.
National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle put out a video message congratulating Biden and Harris on their projected win. Pringle said the new administration must go to work to tackle systemic racism in the education system, and said the first step will be the removal of Betsy DeVos from her position as secretary of the Education Department.
Not surprising, but Pringle's message was full of partisan politics and seemingly nothing to do with bettering the education of American schoolchildren.
Teachers, many of them activists for the Democratic Party, posted their messages on Twitter celebrating the media's call that Biden and Harris had "won" the election. Trump and the RNC are mounting legal challenges in a number of battleground states.
Pringle also expressed excitement that Jill Biden, an NEA member, is on her way to becoming the next First Lady.
As a Philly girl and educator, I couldn't be happier to see @DrBiden as our next First Lady! Together, we put one of our own in the White House! She knows what has been at stake in this election for public education and I'm thrilled on the partnership we'll build in the future! pic.twitter.com/vGFLO85gTp— Becky Pringle (@BeckyPringle) November 7, 2020
While Biden has supported school choice in the past, he and his party are now beholden to the powerful NEA and their push to end charter schools, vouchers, and any other reform that might offer poor students a better future. Biden has vowed to fire DeVos on day one in office and undo the hard work she has done expanding school choice.