A Vengeful Jennifer Rubin Wants Republican Party to 'Burn Down' and 'No Survivors'

Posted: Nov 07, 2020 3:10 PM
On MSNBC, a large panel seemingly agreed with Jennifer Rubin's calls for the burning down of the Republican Party and the elimination of all survivors. Is this the "dark winter" Biden warned us about? 

Deranged Trump-hater Jennifer Rubin repeated her calls for retribution of Trump supporters on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Saturday.

"It's not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose," Rubin threatened. "We have to collectively in essence burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again. They will take this as confirmation that, 'Hey, it just pays to ride the waves. Look at me. I made it through.' And so up and down the ticket, federal, state, and local offices, the country has to repudiate this." 

On Friday, Rubin tweeted that any Republican making "baseless" allegations of voter fraud should be barred from polite society. 

Rubin's calls echo those of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who wants a blacklisting of people who stood by the president. Over 70 million people voted for Trump, so it'll be a long list.

