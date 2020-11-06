A Portland Man Is Accused of Providing Material Support to a Terrorist Group. It Wasn't Antifa.

The Justice Department announced that a federal grand jury has returned a five-charge indictment against a Portland man that includes two counts of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and one count of making false statements on an immigration application.

Portland resident Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 31, is accused of conspiring with ISIS members, according to the indictment. Mothafar allegedly produced and distributed ISIS propaganda, recruiting materials, and tutorials on how to carry out terrorist attacks.

Mothafar allegedly maintained contact with ISIS officials overseas and helped those individuals open up social media profiles and email accounts for official use. The individual is accused of lying to immigration officials about his alleged ties to terrorism.

It's rare when a Portland man is accused of helping terrorize people overseas and not those in his own backyard.

Rioters trashed Portland on a nightly basis for months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The vandals targeted the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and local businesses, leaving devastation in their wake and terrorizing local residents.

Due to Mothafar's physical disabilities, the accused was released on condition that we would not travel nor use electronic devices.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Portland Division.