Squad Member Claims Businesses Are Boarding Up Over Fear of 'White Supremacists'

Squad member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is blaming those elusive white supremacists for the widespread boarding-up of businesses in anticipation of post-election riots. Leftists have been rioting for the past several months, but this time Pressley believes those "white supremacists" will suddenly materialize and finally give the Antifa and BLM thugs a run for their money.

Noting that businesses in major cities across the country – in places like New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas – are anticipating more riots on Election Day, Pressley was asked if she had any concerns about violence and unrest following the election.

"This is the consequence of four years under Donald Trump who has, with his hateful rhetoric, emboldened division and emboldened white supremacists and this is the consequence of that," Pressley asserted. The squad member then alleged that President Trump has contempt for the American people.

.@AyannaPressley: Today is “the most consequential” election in “our nation’s history.”



— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

Democrats like Pressley think voters are stupid. And to be sure, some of them are. But everyone should know by now that leftists were the ones rioting and shooting cops and Trump supporters over the past several months. Attempting to blame these riots on Trump supporters is an insult to the intelligence of even the lowest of low-information voters.