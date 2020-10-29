WATCH: Biden's National Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Corruption Allegations Against Candidate

Jamal Brown, Joe Biden's national press secretary, gave an interview to Cheddar on Thursday in which the Biden spokesman refused to answer questions regarding the apparent pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden and his family. According to the spokesman, the whole scandal is nothing more than a "distraction" and a "smear campaign."

"I was curious if that was still your position that because we saw big tech react the way they did on the New York Post story that the allegations in it are off the table, they are false as far you're concerned?" the Cheddar host asked.

"Look, we're not going to waste any seconds on this smear campaign," Brown said. "If we want to talk about corruption, let's look at Donald Trump...It's another distraction. We need to keep our eyes on the prize. We have five days to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and next vice president of the United States and to send Donald Trump packing."

Notice the spokesman did not say the allegations against the Bidens are false.

"So to clarify, there were more accusations made this week on that most-watched Fox News interview a couple nights ago with Tucker Carlson," the host asked again. "Did those meetings happen as they have been alleged when Joe Biden was a private citizen?"

"We're not going to waste any time on this smear campaign because it's just another distraction to distract again away from four years of Donald Trump's reckless policies and his failed leadership and I'm not going to accept the premise of the question," Brown refused to answer.





While the Biden campaign continues to avoid answering questions, chalking it up as nothing more than a "smear campaign" and a "distraction," the Biden campaign is noticeably not disputing the underlying facts involved in the pay-to-play scheme.

Journalist James Rosen reported on Thursday that Hunter Biden and his associates are the subjects of an ongoing FBI investigation into possible money laundering and have been since 2019.

The American people deserve honest answers about Joe Biden's pay-to-play scheme. They also deserve an honest press willing to hold the candidate involved in the scheme accountable.