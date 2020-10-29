DHS and CBP Officials Celebrate 400 Miles of New Border Wall

Department of Homeland Security and U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced the completion of 400 miles of new border wall system. While 400 miles is only a fraction of the total southern border, the new wall system has gone up in high priority locations between the U.S. and Mexico.

According to CBP, an average of 10 new miles of the border wall are completed each week under the Trump presidency. Additionally, 338 miles are currently under construction or in the pre-construction phase. New walling is funded and planned for the Del Rio, El Centro, El Paso, Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, San Diego, Tucson and Yuma Sectors.

Every new mile of border wall helps stop drugs, criminals, and trafficking victims from entering the United States. It's an inconvenient fact for the Left that got CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan censored on Twitter the same day that Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate and dismissed accusations of partisan censorship.

"The border wall system is Exhibit A in showing that the Trump Administration is serious about border security," said Morgan. "This wall saves American lives. Every single bit of concrete and steel that goes into the ground stops dangerous people and deadly drugs from coming into this country."

"The progress we are celebrating here did not happen by accident. The many miles of border wall system exists because of the will and vision of President Trump, and the dedication and hard work of the men and women of DHS, the Army Corps of Engineers and our colleagues from across the Administration," said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf. "While this is an important milestone, we are building even more wall."

"Today is an historic day for the American people and for the Trump Administration, defying all those who said it couldn’t be done," said Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli. "The celebration of 400 miles of border wall system is a testament to President Trump’s leadership and this Administration’s commitment to secure our southern border and build an effective border wall system that protects all Americans."

Townhall's Julio Rosas recently reported on the jaw-dropping difference between the old border fencing and the new border wall system.

In April, CBP added an interactive map showing where fence construction is planned, taking place, or already completed along the southern border. The map allows users to see the specific details of various construction sites along the southern border.