WATCH: Immigrant Business Owner Tells MSNBC Why He's Voting for Trump

MSNBC recently asked a few North Carolinians who they plan on voting for in the upcoming election.

Pratik Bhakta, a hotel owner in Asheville, North Carolina, told MSNBC why he plans on voting for Donald Trump come election day.

"I’m voting for Donald Trump," said Bhakta. "Why, because I feel that I put politics of he-said-she-said aside. I take personalities out of the equation. I look at policy."