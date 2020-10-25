WATCH: Immigrant Business Owner Tells MSNBC Why He's Voting for Trump

MSNBC recently asked a few North Carolinians who they plan on voting for in the upcoming election.
Pratik Bhakta, a hotel owner in Asheville, North Carolina, told MSNBC why he plans on voting for Donald Trump come election day.
"I’m voting for Donald Trump," said Bhakta. "Why, because I feel that I put politics of he-said-she-said aside. I take personalities out of the equation. I look at policy."
In Bhakta's estimation, President Trump's policies are clearly preferable to business owners and immigrants who work hard and want to keep what they earn.
"For me, as a business owner, the best policies are on the conservative side, that reflects me as a business owner, as an immigrant, who worked all my life and I want to enjoy the fruits of our labors," said Bhakta.
More Americans seem to be waking up to Joe Biden's pledge to raise taxes and what that would mean to the economy and their pocketbooks.
Rapper 50 Cent recently switched his support to President Trump after learning that his tax rate would skyrocket to over 60 percent if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the election.
"Don't want to be 20 Cent," the rapper quipped.
Comedian Chelsea Handler told the rapper he can't vote for Trump because the rapper is black. Handler also offered to have sex with the rapper and pay his taxes if he switched his support back to Biden. But Handler can't pay everyone's taxes, and more and more Americans are realizing that Joe Biden's tax raises will have serious implications on the economy and their livelihoods.