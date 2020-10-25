Donald Trump

'I Had to Remind Him That He Was a Black Person': Chelsea Handler Sounds Off on 50 Cent's Support of Trump

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 9:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
'I Had to Remind Him That He Was a Black Person': Chelsea Handler Sounds Off on 50 Cent's Support of Trump

Source: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, comedian Chelsea Handler slammed 50 Cent, her ex-boyfriend, for deciding to support President Donald Trump. Handler took particular issue with his support for the president because he's African American.

"You heard my ex-boyfriend, right, 50 Cent, his support of Donald Trump?" Handler asked.

"Yeah, what's going on with – I saw your tweets and I said, 'What's happening?' Because you said he was your favorite ex-boyfriend and then what does he do? Supporting Trump?" Fallon asked.

"He says he doesn't want to pay 62 percent in taxes, which, by the way, isn't a plan of Joe Biden's. That's a lie. So he doesn't want to pay 62 percent of taxes. He doesn't want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent," she explained. "I had to remind him that he was a black person so he can't vote for Donald Trump and he shouldn't be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he's worried about his own pocketbook."

Instead of having an intelligent, adult like conversation, Handler said she would be "willing to seal the deal in other ways" if 50 Cent changed his support to Biden and "publicly denounces Trump. I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I'm talking about."

She feels so strongly about 50 Cent needing to be on Team Biden that she even offered to pay his taxes.

Handler is a prime example of the type of people former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats court. She automatically makes the assumption that 50 Cent should support the Democrats because he's black. In a lot of ways, she parroted Biden's "you ain't black" comments, which is disgraceful.

Recommended
Biden and the Lying Press
Susan Stamper Brown

50 Cent actually looking at things from a policy perspective and making up his mind – that's what all Americans should do – and now he's being scolded. 

Taxes aside, President Trump has made great strides for the black community. Pre-COVID unemployment was at record lows for African Americans. Trump expanded opportunity zones, where businesses have tax incentives to build and operate in "economically-distressed communities." He provided more funding – at a record level – to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Pence's Top White House Aide Is Positive for Coronavirus
Beth Baumann

Ex-Business Partner: Here Are the Politicians Hunter Biden Was Focused on and Why.
Beth Baumann

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Is In Such Hot Water That Even the Biden Campaign Is Distancing Themselves
Beth Baumann
Biden's War on Oil Causing Headaches for Democrats in Tight Races
Bronson Stocking
Hot Mic: Kamala Doesn't Know Where She Is On the Campaign Trail
Bronson Stocking

How AOC Believes the Green New Deal Would Have Saved Americans From the Coronavirus
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular