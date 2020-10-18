NYC Restaurants and Bars Can Now Impose a Surcharge on Customers to Recoup from the Lockdowns

New York City won't help restaurants and bars recover from the government lockdowns, but you can.

A new law passed by the City Council allows restaurants and bars to impose a 10 percent surcharge to help recover from losses incurred by the Wuhan coronavirus lockdowns, Spectrum News is reporting. Of course, the City Council still expect you to pay sales tax on the surcharge.

The surcharge may be imposed on dine-in only, not delivery or banquets, and must be clearly disclosed on the menu and bill. Many restaurants will take the help any way they can get it.

"To pay more of the staff, more food and beverage and hopefully get a deal to give the landlords a few dollars and make them happy," Good Enough To Eat manager Jeremy Wladis told Spectrum News.

"We’re just building on debts upon debts beyond debts," said Wladis. "All we’re doing is staying alive to keep the team alive and keep the restaurants alive for now."

Bars and eateries have the option of imposing the surcharge until New York City returns capacity to 100 percent.

After devastating the local economy, New York City is now embracing a targeted approach where city leaders select certain neighborhoods in an attempt to combat the spread of the coronavirus while limiting economic fallout. But critics say the government further picking winners and losers only adds insult to injury.

Orthodox Jewish communities are protesting the targeted lockdowns of their neighborhoods.

Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) has repeatedly threatened to close down schools and religious institutions if they continue to violate social distancing orders. Never forget Cuomo and other Democrat leaders continue to give leftwing protests a pass and turn a blind eye.