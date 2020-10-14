CBP Had Its Second-Largest Meth Bust in the Agency's History

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had its second-largest meth bust along the southwest border in the agency's history on Friday.

The bust happened on Oct. 9, around 9:45 a.m. local time at the Otay Mesa commercial facility in California. A driver of a tractor-trailer entered the cargo border crossing carrying a reported shipment of medical supplies. An officer referred the driver and the cargo for further inspection.