Religious Worship Triumphs in Fight Against D.C. Coronavirus Lockdowns

Capitol Hill Baptist Church scored a victory over D.C.'s coronavirus crackdown on religious freedom on Friday. A federal court granted a preliminary injunction motion that will allow churchgoers to worship on Sunday.

The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in federal court earlier this month arguing D.C.'s restriction on religious services violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, passed in law in 1993 and signed by President Bill Clinton.