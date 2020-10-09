Here's What Keith Olbermann Wants Done to Trump and His Supporters if Dems Win in November

If Democrats win in November, they already vow to destroy one branch of government and transform the U.S. Senate into another House of Representatives, where a simple majority rules and "fickleness and passion" carry the day, to quote James Madison. Predicting a Bolshevik-style victory for the Democrats, Keith Olbermann quit his job at ESPN and made a quiet return this month to political commentary on his YouTube channel. In a classic Olbermann deranged rant, the former MSNBC host breathed fire and brimstone at President Trump and all of his supporters, who Olbermann wants "prosecuted, convicted, and removed" from society.

"Trump can be and must be expunged," Olbermann begins. "The hate he has triggered, the pandora's box he has opened -- they will not be so easily destroyed. So, let us brace ourselves. The task is twofold. The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box."

Ok, a little dark and a little extra but nothing too out of the ordinary for Trump-deranged media. But then Olbermann describes what he and the Bolsheviks want done to Trump and his supporters once Democrats revolutionize the government.

"And then he, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees, and the William Barrs, and the Sean Hannities, and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Guilianis, and the Kyle Rittenhouses, and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and rebuild the world Trump has nearly destroyed by turning it over to a virus," Olberman ranted.

So if Democrats win big enough in November, Olbermann wants Amy Coney Barrett and Trump supporters convicted of something and removed from society. Olbermann said the fight is not just to win the election but to win big enough to chase "Trump and the maggots off the stage."

Democrats keep giving voters reasons not to elect them. Are they listening?